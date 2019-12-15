Lakers' Avery Bradley: Ready to play Sunday
Bradley (leg) is available for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Bradley missed 13 games due to a right leg hairline fracture but is now available for his third straight contest. The 29-year-old played 17 and 19 minutes in his first two games back from the injury and likely remains on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Productive as substitute•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Will play Friday•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Will see 20-minute restriction•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Expected to play Friday•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: On 15-minute restriction Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...