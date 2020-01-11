Lakers' Avery Bradley: Receives green light
Bradley (illness) will play Friday against the Mavericks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bradley has been under the weather, but the medical staff has cleared him for Friday's action. He's coming off a 12-point performance across 24 minutes Tuesday against the Knicks.
