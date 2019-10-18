Lakers' Avery Bradley: Resting Friday
Bradley will rest during Friday's game against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The Lakers are wrapping up the preseason, and Bradley will get the night off to ensure he's rested for the season opener on Tuesday. In 21.9 minutes per game across four preseason appearances, Bradley averaged 13.1 fantasy points.
More News
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Scores an empty 18 points in win•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Starting Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Gets night off•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Scores team-high 14 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Avery Bradley: To sign with Lakers•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...