Bradley scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT) and grabbed three rebounds during the Lakers' 102-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Bradley started on the point guard position due to Rajon Rondo's absence (calf), but he had a rough night on both ends of the court -- he finished with two turnovers, three personal fouls, no assists and shooting poorly overall. He is likely to head back to the bench as soon as Rondo is able to return to action.