Bradley (lower leg) will not play during the Lakers' upcoming four-game road trip, which runs through next Wednesday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Bradley suffered a hairline fracture in his right leg last week and hasn't played since. He'll remain sidelined for at least another week before being reevaluated when the Lakers return to Los Angeles. Look for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to continue benefitting from Bradley's absence.