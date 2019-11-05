Lakers' Avery Bradley: Ruled out vs. Chicago
Bradley (lower leg) won't play Tuesday against the Bulls, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Bradley was held out of Monday's practice due to a bruised leg, and the team has since ruled him out for Tuesday's clash. Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are candidates for increased minutes with Bradley sidelined.
