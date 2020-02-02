Bradley amassed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-113 victory over the Kings.

Bradley scored a season-high 19 points, summing up what a disappointing season it has been thus far. His supporting numbers were basically non-existent and given the fact he eclipsed 15 points only three times this season, he can be safely ignored in almost every format.