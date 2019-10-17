Bradley totaled 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt) in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason victory over Golden State.

Bradley shot the ball well Wednesday, coming away with 18 points from just nine shot attempts. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends. In his 25 minutes on the floor, Bradley failed to record a single other stat in what was a very empty line. He is a decent chance to begin the season in the starting lineup but that is unlikely to translate into fantasy value outside of anything but a deeper format.