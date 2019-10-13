Lakers' Avery Bradley: Scores team-high 14 points Saturday
Bradley tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason loss to the Nets.
Bradley led the Lakers in scoring with 14 points Saturday in what was a very lackluster game from both teams. Bradley is shaping as the starter for the Lakers but with the talent on the floor around him, putting up consistent production could be an issue. Managers could consider him with a last pick although there is likely someone else available with higher upside.
