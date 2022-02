Bradley will start Wednesday's game at Portland, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

The veteran guard came off the bench the past two games -- and was held scoreless -- but will rejoin the starting five with Russell Westbrook (back) missing his first game of the season. Bradley has averaged 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.2 minutes as a starter for the Lakers.