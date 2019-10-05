Play

Bradley will start at shooting guard during the Lakers' preseason opener Saturday against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear if Bradley is expected to start during the regular season, but this move suggests it's a possibility. Bradley started all 63 of his appearances last season, averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.2 minutes.

