Lakers' Avery Bradley: To be re-evaluated Saturday
Bradley (lower leg) will have his injury re-evaluated Saturday and could return to the starting lineup Dec. 13 against Miami if all goes well, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Bradley hasn't taken the court since Nov. 13 against the Warriors after suffering a hairline fracture in his right leg, though a return could be on the horizon. The team should update his timetable within the next few days.
