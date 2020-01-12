Bradley totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-110 victory over the Thunder.

The 29-year-old struggled to get involved amidst the offensive production, his only points coming off a three-pointer in the third assisted by teammate Rajon Rondo. Despite the absence of stars LeBron James (illness) and Anthony Davis (back), Bradley didn't step up, suggesting that he may lack value even when the Lakers' central pieces are not present.