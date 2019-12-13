Play

Bradley (leg) will come off the bench Friday against the Heat and is expected to be restricted to 20 minutes, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Bradley was held to 15 minutes Wednesday, so he's slowly beginning to get back up to full speed. Even so, the Lakers are content to use Bradley off the bench until his minute restriction is lifted. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will nab another start Friday as a result.

