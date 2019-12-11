Bradley (leg) will return to the court for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic and will be on a 20-minute restriction, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bradley has been sidelined the previous 13 games due to a hairline fracture in his lower right leg. It is unclear if he will return to the starting lineup, but he will be available to play up to roughly 20 minutes if need be. The veteran guard averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and one steal across 27.4 minutes in ten games before getting injured.