If Bradley (leg) is available to play Friday against the Heat, he will be on a 20-minute restriction, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

After being limited to a 15-minute restriction Wednesday against the Magic, head coach Frank Vogel said Bradley came out of the game fine, which likely led to his minute restriction being bumped to 20. Although the guard only produced two points and two rebounds on one-of-four shooting from the field, it was his first action since November 13th, so patience will be needed with the 29-year-old as he is still trying to find his groove.