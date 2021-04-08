Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that McLemore is on track to make his team debut Thursday against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles doesn't include McLemore on its latest injury report released Wednesday, which seemingly suggests that he's passed all COVID-19 intake testing. McLemore is expected to contend for a second-unit role for a Lakers squad that could use an extra scoring punch while Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) remain sidelined indefinitely.