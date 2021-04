McLemore was signed by the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being waived by Houston a few days ago, McLemore quickly found a new home in Los Angeles. In 32 games for the Rockets this season, the 27-year-old wing averaged 7.4 points on 35.7 percent shooting, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 triples per game. The Lakers are already relatively deep at the shooting guard and small forward positions, so McLemore will likely only have a fairly limited role off the bench.