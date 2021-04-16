McLemore finished Thursday's loss to the Celtics with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes.

McLemore's 17 points matched his season high with his current team, though he did notch two 21-point efforts earlier in the season with Houston. The veteran was a big part of a valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Lakers, during which they nearly erased a 27-point deficit. McClemore has drained 10 three-pointers over his past four contests, demonstrating his primary value to the team. He could continue to find minutes in the teens even after Los Angeles gets healthy if he is able to consistently drain shots from deep.