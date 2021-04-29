McLemore registered 16 points (5-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Wizards.

The 28-year-old has now hit at least one three-pointer in nine out his first 11 games as a Laker. McLemore's minutes have been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted 17, 23, 10, 16, nine, 29, 12, and 22 over his last seven games, respectively. Feel free to stream the eighth-year guard in deeper formats if you're in desperate need of three-pointers and low-end points.