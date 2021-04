McLemore recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), a rebound and a steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 126-101 win over the Nets.

McLemore came in handy after Dennis Schroder's ejection, but the recent acquisition had already made his presence known independently in his debut on Thursday night. The loss of LeBron James has capped the Lakers' ability to move the offense, and a guard with McLemore's ballhandling skills should have an immediate impact moving forward.