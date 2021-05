McLemore tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one rebound across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

Since he arrived from Houston, McLemore's sharpshooting skills have generated considerable spark to the Lakers' offense when they give way to the second unit. He's never been a solid contributor in secondary stats, so his success is completely dependent on his shooting accuracy, which is usually determined by three-point attempts.