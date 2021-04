McLemore will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Magic, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After making a spot start in place of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Saturday, McLemore will head back to the bench as KCP returns to his customary shooting guard spot. McLemore went off for 20 points and six three-pointers Saturday, though the Lakers fell to the Mavs for the second time in three nights.