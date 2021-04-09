McLemore posted six points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 loss to Miami.

In his first game with the Lakers, McLemore put forth a fairly forgettable display in limited action off the bench. That said, the four trips to the foul line matched a season high for the 28-year-old guard who normally does his damage from downtown. McLemore will likely see a smaller workload when Kyle Kuzma (calf) and Talen Horton-Tucker (suspension) return to action.