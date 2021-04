McLemore will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) sidelined, McLemore will make his first start as a member of the Lakers. In four starts with the Rockets, McLemore averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes.