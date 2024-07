Hinson logged 25 points (8-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists during Saturday's 107-81 win over the Bulls in Summer League.

Hinson scored 21 of his points in the first half and slowed up considerably in the second half. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh inked a two-way deal with the Lakers shortly after the draft and figures to spend most of his rookie campaign in the G League.