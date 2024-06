Hinson has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Hinson lit it up from beyond the arc in his senior season at Pitt, canning 42.1 percent of his three-balls, he didn't bring much else to the stat sheet, pulling down just 4.4 rebounds per game. The 24-year-old forward lacks size at 6-foot-7 and he's not the greatest athlete, so it'll be tough for him to make much noise in the NBA.