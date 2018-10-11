Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another prolific point total
Ingram tallied 26 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 15-17 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 123-113 preseason win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
Ingram lived at the charity stripe for the second time over the last three games, as he'd also logged 15 visits to the free-throw line last Thursday versus the Kings. The 21-year-old has posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of his five exhibitions, and he appears set to take his game to the next level after breaking out for 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 33.5 minutes over 59 games last season. LeBron James' arrival could certainly lead to a drop in usage for Ingram, but the Lakers' fast-paced offense should still afford him plenty of opportunities to fill out the stat sheet.
