Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another solid effort in loss
Ingram turned in 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Ingram's scoring total checked in second to only that of Kyle Kuzma's on the night for the Lakers, as he found his shooting touch once again following a 1-for-9 clunker versus the Thunder on Thursday. Ingram has shot well over 53.0 percent in four of his last five games, eclipsing the 20-point mark twice overall during that span. The 21-year-old has benefited considerably from the absence of LeBron James (groin), but his usage should naturally take a hit once the latter returns.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hot from field during loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Balanced contributions in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 29 in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....