Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another solid effort in loss

Ingram turned in 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Ingram's scoring total checked in second to only that of Kyle Kuzma's on the night for the Lakers, as he found his shooting touch once again following a 1-for-9 clunker versus the Thunder on Thursday. Ingram has shot well over 53.0 percent in four of his last five games, eclipsing the 20-point mark twice overall during that span. The 21-year-old has benefited considerably from the absence of LeBron James (groin), but his usage should naturally take a hit once the latter returns.