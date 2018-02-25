Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another solid effort Saturday

Ingram generated 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.

Ingram continues to be one of the fast-paced Lakers' steadiest offensive weapons, as he's now posted double-digit scoring efforts in 12 of his last 13 games. He's often turning in above-average work as both a rebounder and facilitator as well, hauling in between five and nine boards on four occasions and dishing out between five and 10 assists in another seven instances during February. The 20-year-old's penchant for multi-category contributions projects to keep his fantasy stock robust for the balance of the season.