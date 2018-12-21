Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Back in action Friday
Ingram (ankle) will be available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram, who has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, returned to practice Thursday after returning from a rehab assignment in the G League, and now, the young wing has officially been cleared to play after a seven-game absence. It's unclear as of now whether or not Ingram will be placed on restrictions Friday night, but with LeBron James (illness) a game-time decision, Ingram may be forced into being a focal point of the offense almost immediately.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...