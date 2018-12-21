Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Back in action Friday

Ingram (ankle) will be available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram, who has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, returned to practice Thursday after returning from a rehab assignment in the G League, and now, the young wing has officially been cleared to play after a seven-game absence. It's unclear as of now whether or not Ingram will be placed on restrictions Friday night, but with LeBron James (illness) a game-time decision, Ingram may be forced into being a focal point of the offense almost immediately.