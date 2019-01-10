Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Balanced contributions in win
Ingram managed 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Ingram wasn't very involved on the offensive end, bu this contributions on the boards and as a facilitator led to a strong fantasy effort overall. The third-year wing now has a pair of nine-rebound efforts and another game with 11 boards over the first five contest of January, and he's weaved in two 20-point-plus scoring performances into that sample as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 29 in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Teases triple-double in victory•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Strong complementary production in defeat•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts healthy final line•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.