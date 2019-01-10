Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Balanced contributions in win

Ingram managed 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Ingram wasn't very involved on the offensive end, bu this contributions on the boards and as a facilitator led to a strong fantasy effort overall. The third-year wing now has a pair of nine-rebound efforts and another game with 11 boards over the first five contest of January, and he's weaved in two 20-point-plus scoring performances into that sample as well.