Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bounces back with 17-point effort

Ingram delivered 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Ingram had totaled just 22 combined points over the prior two games, but he bounced back with a better shooting effort Wednesday. The 2016 second overall pick had shot under 40.0 percent in those contests, but he was able to hit the mark against the Trail Blazers while also turning in an 80.0 percent effort from the free-throw line. The 21-year-old's usage will tend to fluctuate given that he shares the floor with the likes of LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma, but he can typically be counted on to prop up his lines with solid production across other categories when his offense sees a slight downturn.