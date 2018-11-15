Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bounces back with 17-point effort
Ingram delivered 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Ingram had totaled just 22 combined points over the prior two games, but he bounced back with a better shooting effort Wednesday. The 2016 second overall pick had shot under 40.0 percent in those contests, but he was able to hit the mark against the Trail Blazers while also turning in an 80.0 percent effort from the free-throw line. The 21-year-old's usage will tend to fluctuate given that he shares the floor with the likes of LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma, but he can typically be counted on to prop up his lines with solid production across other categories when his offense sees a slight downturn.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Sees downturn in production Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Hits 20-point mark in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Productive stat line in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Scores 24 points in return•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Officially starting•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Says he'll be in starting lineup•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...