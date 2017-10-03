Play

Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bumps heads in Tuesday's practice

Ingram bumped heads with a teammate during Tuesday's practice and remained out for the remainder of the session, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram will be evaluated by a doctor later on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. But, his status for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets is seemingly in jeopardy for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball