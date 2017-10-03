Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Bumps heads in Tuesday's practice
Ingram bumped heads with a teammate during Tuesday's practice and remained out for the remainder of the session, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Ingram will be evaluated by a doctor later on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury. But, his status for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets is seemingly in jeopardy for the time being.
