Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Career night in loss Tuesday

Ingram finished with 36 points (16-20 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Ingram went off for a career-high 36 points Tuesday, hitting 16 of his 20 shot attempts in an impressive performance. His lack of defensive stats capped his overall value but the scoring was nice and he has now dropped at least 20 points in four of his past five games. Ingram is one of the more vexing fantasy players with his occasional lack of enthusiasm and effort outweighing his upside. He remains a must-roster player in basically all formats but with LeBron James (groin) due back shortly, Ingram's production could take a slight hit.