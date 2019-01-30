Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Career night in loss Tuesday
Ingram finished with 36 points (16-20 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, and five assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Philadelphia.
Ingram went off for a career-high 36 points Tuesday, hitting 16 of his 20 shot attempts in an impressive performance. His lack of defensive stats capped his overall value but the scoring was nice and he has now dropped at least 20 points in four of his past five games. Ingram is one of the more vexing fantasy players with his occasional lack of enthusiasm and effort outweighing his upside. He remains a must-roster player in basically all formats but with LeBron James (groin) due back shortly, Ingram's production could take a slight hit.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Stellar shooting effort in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 17 as point guard•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: To step in at point guard•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...