Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared for non-contact activities

Ingram (groin) was cleared to start non-contact basketball activities Friday, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ingram has cleared another hurdle on his road to recovery and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. Although he's been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the Heat, he could return as soon as Monday against the Pacers. Ingram is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds through 57 games this season.