Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play Tuesday

Ingram (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Ingram's listing on the injury report was merely precautionary and he was already considered probable, so this was the expected move all along. Look for him to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup once again and the Lakers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so Ingram appears ready to take on a full workload. Fantasy owners can go ahead and comfortably activate him like usual Tuesday.