Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play Wednesday
Ingram (groin) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Ingram was able to take part in some 3-on-3 work Tuesday and it appears his groin responded well to the increase in activity. He's now been cleared to return from a 12-game absence and is likely going to immediately slot back in as the Lakers' starting small forward. Considering the lengthy absence, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Luke Walton monitored Ingram's minutes closely, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit. If Ingram starts as expected, look for Kyle Kuzma to head back to the bench in the corresponding move.
