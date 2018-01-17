Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to play Wednesday

Ingram (ankle) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Thunder, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Ingram's ankle injury is minor, allowing him to take the floor Wednesday. In the six games prior to injuring his ankle, he was averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 31.0 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories