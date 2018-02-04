Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to start Sunday vs. Thunder
Ingram (groin) is available and will start at small forward Sunday against the Thunder, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Though Josh Hart is listed as the Lakers' starting point guard, Ingram is expected to see significant time initiating the offense, as he did in the team's last game Friday against the Nets. Ingram contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and a season-high 10 assists in that contest, so the 20-year-old should have another prime opportunity to fill out the stat sheet again while he assumes more ball-handling responsibilities. It's not expected that the lingering groin tightness will result in Ingram's minutes being capped in any major way.
