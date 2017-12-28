Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Contributes 23 and leads team in scoring Wednesday

Ingram registered 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ingram (quad) not only played after being cleared to play, he stayed on the floor for almost the entire game and led the team in scoring. Ingram's leadership role on the team is striking when you consider he's still only 19 years old. He figures to be the centerpiece of this offense moving forward along with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma as they struggle to stay relevant in the Western Conference. Ingram will sometimes put up an inconsistent game or two, but his 35.1 minutes per-game usage gives him significant fantasy value in all formats.