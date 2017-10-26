Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Contributes double-double in OT win
Ingram produced 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime win over the Wizards.
Ingram was a force on the boards while seeing a season high in minutes in the overtime win. The second-year forward has alternated two excellent shooting nights with a pair of poor outings, but he's been solid in other categories. With double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first four contests, Ingram is off to a much better start in his sophomore campaign as compared to his rookie season, lending credence to the notion that he could generate breakout numbers across the board if he remains healthy.
