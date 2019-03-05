Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Could play Wednesday

Coach Luke Walton said he's hopeful Ingram (shoulder) will be ready to play in Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Walton made the comment following Monday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers, which marked Ingram's first absence since Dec. 18. Ingram's sore right shoulder was never believed to be a serious concern, but he may need to practice Tuesday or participate in shootaround Wednesday morning without any discomfort before receiving the green light to play.