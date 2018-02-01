Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Decent all-around line Wednesday

Ingram posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during a 127-105 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

Ingram scored in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games in the loss. His all-around averages across the last five games have been pretty solid, at 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Ingram's shooting has to be a bit of a concern, though, as he's now shot below 42 percent from the field in four of the last five outings.