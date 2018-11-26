Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Delivers 17 points Sunday
Ingram produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.
Ingram continues to be a solid source of production for the Lakers, however, his 11 turnovers in the last two games has costed the team plenty of possessions. He will need to iron out his ball control to become a more efficient and beneficial counter part to LeBron James on offense.
