Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles against Nets on Friday

Ingram generated 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.

Ingram served as an effective third wheel on offense behind Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma, who combined for 55 points. The 20-year-old has shot 50.0 percent or better in three of his last four contests, while his rebound total Friday equaled a season high. Already boasting career highs across the stat sheet, Ingram looks like one of the NBA's most improved second-year players in the early going.