Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in close loss
Ingram registered 17 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Ingram stepped up his usage on the offensive end, as he put up a season-high number of shot attempts. However, the 21-year-old's night could have been even bigger had it not been for less-than-efficient shooting, as Ingram's 38.1 percent success rate from the field was his worst since Nov. 11. He helped prop up his final line significantly with a season-high rebound total, helping make up for Kyle Kuzma's early exit from the contest due to a back injury. Ingram will likely be tasked with a similar level of responsibility in a Friday night interconference battle against the Knicks should Kuzma join LeBron James (groin) on the bench for that contest.
