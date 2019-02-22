Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in victory
Ingram totaled 27 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 13 rebounds, and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over the Rockets.
Ingram compiled 27 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's win but dished out just one assist. He has assumed the role of point guard in the starting unit but was disappointing with his facilitation skills in this one. He made up for it by recording a double-double and the Lakers came away with an impressive victory. It appears as though he is going to remain in this role, at least for the short term, and his assist numbers will likely be better than this on most nights.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Works well as facilitator Thursday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Efficient with shot selection•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Logs team-high minutes total•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Career night in loss Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Stellar shooting effort in win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...