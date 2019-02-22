Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in victory

Ingram totaled 27 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 13 rebounds, and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 victory over the Rockets.

Ingram compiled 27 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's win but dished out just one assist. He has assumed the role of point guard in the starting unit but was disappointing with his facilitation skills in this one. He made up for it by recording a double-double and the Lakers came away with an impressive victory. It appears as though he is going to remain in this role, at least for the short term, and his assist numbers will likely be better than this on most nights.