Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Ingram offered 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Sixers.
Ingram's scoring and rebounding totals both were team highs, and he tied Kyle Kuzma for most shot attempts among the starters. The explosion brought the second-year forward out of a two-game shooting slump, one that had seen him go just 4-for-19 from the field over the previous pair of contests. Ingram has shown improvement across the board this season, and even his recent struggles have been a relative rarity-- factoring in Wednesday's production, Ingram has improved his scoring average by more than five points per game (9.4 to 15.7) and boosted his shooting percentage from 40.2 to 45.4.
