Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Doubtful Saturday vs. Memphis

Ingram (groin) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ingram is likely to miss an 11th straight contest Saturday as a result of a groin strain. More word on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround, but the most probable scenario is that Kyle Kuzma draws another start at small forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories